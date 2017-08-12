 GLT Datebook: MCAC Staff And Board Featured In New Show | WGLT

GLT Datebook: MCAC Staff And Board Featured In New Show

Those who highlight the work of the artists of central Illinois are now taking their turn in the public eye.  

  • The McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington regularly features the work of artists from Central Illinois.
  • The Center can also boast of many staff and Board members who spend their free time creating.  Now there's a new show that highlights those works, from folks like board member Debra Risberg to current MCAC Director, Doug Johnson.
  • Johnson is a well-respected landscape painter whose works capture the majestic sweep of the prairie.  A brand new work of Johnson's is not only on display in the exhibition, but it's up for raffle in a fundraiser for the Center.
  • Working at the Center has allowed the staff and board to gain a greater understanding of a variety of creative processes and inspiration.  In turn, the artist in each of them responded with an expression in paint, ceramic, jewelry and more.
  • The show is currently up through Sept. 2  

