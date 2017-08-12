GLT Datebook: MCAC Staff And Board Featured In New Show

Those who highlight the work of the artists of central Illinois are now taking their turn in the public eye.
- The McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington regularly features the work of artists from Central Illinois.
- The Center can also boast of many staff and Board members who spend their free time creating. Now there's a new show that highlights those works, from folks like board member Debra Risberg to current MCAC Director, Doug Johnson.
- Johnson is a well-respected landscape painter whose works capture the majestic sweep of the prairie. A brand new work of Johnson's is not only on display in the exhibition, but it's up for raffle in a fundraiser for the Center.
- Working at the Center has allowed the staff and board to gain a greater understanding of a variety of creative processes and inspiration. In turn, the artist in each of them responded with an expression in paint, ceramic, jewelry and more.
- The show is currently up through Sept. 2
WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.