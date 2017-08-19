 GLT Datebook: Local Dancer Flies In 'Billy Elliot' | WGLT
GLT Datebook: Local Dancer Flies In 'Billy Elliot'

The Twin City Theater Company in Champaign-Urbana is staging the award-winning music "Billy Elliot," featuring a young performer who goes to school at Metcalf by day and by night dances the title role in the heart-warming musical.

  • The musical is based on the popular film of the same name. It tells the tale of a coal miner's son in the North of England who trades boxing gloves for ballet shoes.
  • Mike Galloway is the producer of the show, and he says after seeing many young men audition, it was Tanner Carlson-Huber who won their hearts and the role.
  • A demanding part, the role is usually double cast, but in this production, there's no back up for Billy.  Galloway says the cast and crew have looked after Tanner to keep him fit and healthy.
  • Tanner relates to Billy's enthusiasm about dance.  An avid ballet dancer, he also knows tap.
  • Being in Billy Elliot also means Tanner is a triple threat: dancer, actor and singer.
  • The director is Donnie Kehr, who was in the original cast production of "Billy Elliot" on Broadway.
  • The show runs Aug. 25-Sept. 3 at Parkland College.

