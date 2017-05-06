GLT Datebook: Getting Back To Nature At Merwin Preserve

Put on your hiking shoes for an event that celebrates one of the natural gems of central Illinois.
- The ParkLand's Foundation presents Merwin in May, Saturday, May 13 from 9 AM to noon.
- This event is an open house, with guests invited to lean about a local natural gem: the Merwin Preserve.
- ParkLand's Foundation will offer guided hikes for visitors to learn about the plants, animals and waterways of the Merwin Preserve.
- Things to bring with you to the event: good walking shoes, sunscreen, bug spray and a sense of adventure. What to leave at home? Your dog, because they're not allowed in the preserve. And flip flops -- they're great for lunch at Panera, but lousy for hiking.
- I know what you're thinking..."But how do I get there?" Here.
