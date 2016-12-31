Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook: First Friday Offers Hands On Art

Artist Brian Simpson.
Credit First Friday / Downtown Bloomington Association

The artists' studios and galleries of downtown Bloomington are working together to help you be more creative in the new year.

  • First Friday on Friday, Jan. 6th from 5 to 8 PM, presents Hands on Art, featuring opportunities for participants to make a variety of art -- from jewelry, to collage to art cards and more.
  • Artists will have their studios and galleries open with art making stations complete with the materials needed to create some art.  This is an event for the whole family. 
  • Many of the activities are free.
  • The Art Vortex studio is offering a make Your Own Artist Trading Card.
  • The Joann Goetzinger gallery offers a communal drawing opportunity, plus a chance to make earrings.
  • The Eaton Gallery offers a chance to perform -- sing a song, recite a poem, play the piano. 
