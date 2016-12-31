GLT Datebook: First Friday Offers Hands On Art

The artists' studios and galleries of downtown Bloomington are working together to help you be more creative in the new year.
- First Friday on Friday, Jan. 6th from 5 to 8 PM, presents Hands on Art, featuring opportunities for participants to make a variety of art -- from jewelry, to collage to art cards and more.
- Artists will have their studios and galleries open with art making stations complete with the materials needed to create some art. This is an event for the whole family.
- Many of the activities are free.
- The Art Vortex studio is offering a make Your Own Artist Trading Card.
- The Joann Goetzinger gallery offers a communal drawing opportunity, plus a chance to make earrings.
- The Eaton Gallery offers a chance to perform -- sing a song, recite a poem, play the piano.