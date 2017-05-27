Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Datebook: DeLoreans In The Spotlight

By 37 minutes ago

No mistaking THIS car for a Chevy!
Credit oldtimerdog / Flickr via Creative Commons

The 26th Annual  Champagne British Car Festival is highlighting the DeLorean -- the car that was transformed into a time machine in Back to the Future.

  • The Festival is Sunday, June 4 beginning at 9 a.m. at the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.
  • The DeLorean is noted for it's unusual winged door design, plus the fact that it was made from stainless steel.
  • While the car is no longer manufactured, it lives on as the time machine created by Doc Brown in Back to the Future.
  • There will be at least one DeLorean at the Festival that's been tricked out to resemble the car in the film.
  • Other British cars will also be on display, including Jaguar, MG Bentley, Triumph and more.
  • British food will be available on site.  For those not fond of bangers and mash, there's also good old fashioned Yankee food.
  • Visitors can enjoy the the Mecum Auction’s “Mobile Experience” trailer, which will allow visitors to have their pictures taken as they appear to be auctioning off a show car. 
Tags: 
Arts and Culture

Related Content

Psyching Out Star Wars

By 21 hours ago
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

Forty years ago this week, the lines began to form around the block for Star Wars—a film that went on to explode not just box office records, but make a profound impact on culture.

Upcycling And Crocheting Helps Homeless

By May 25, 2017
Public Domain / Google Images

Instead of letting old plastic shopping bags clog our landfill or flutter around on the whims of the wind, one local group is upcycling them to help folks in need.

GLT Datebook: Steampunk Event Is Full On Future Past

By May 20, 2017
Cogs and Corsets

Downtown Bloomington is set to go steampunk with Cogs and Corsets: A Steampunk Happening, June 2 - 4.