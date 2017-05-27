GLT Datebook: DeLoreans In The Spotlight

The 26th Annual Champagne British Car Festival is highlighting the DeLorean -- the car that was transformed into a time machine in Back to the Future.
- The Festival is Sunday, June 4 beginning at 9 a.m. at the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.
- The DeLorean is noted for it's unusual winged door design, plus the fact that it was made from stainless steel.
- While the car is no longer manufactured, it lives on as the time machine created by Doc Brown in Back to the Future.
- There will be at least one DeLorean at the Festival that's been tricked out to resemble the car in the film.
- Other British cars will also be on display, including Jaguar, MG Bentley, Triumph and more.
- British food will be available on site. For those not fond of bangers and mash, there's also good old fashioned Yankee food.
- Visitors can enjoy the the Mecum Auction’s “Mobile Experience” trailer, which will allow visitors to have their pictures taken as they appear to be auctioning off a show car.