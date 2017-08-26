GLT Datebook: Corn + Blues = Festival Fun

The Sweet Corn Blues Festival rounds out the summer season this weekend in Uptown Normal, with live blues and more fresh sweet corn than you can shake a stick at ... if shaking sticks at corn is your thing.

The Town of Normal hosts the festival to attract visitors to Uptown and highlight all that it has to offer.

The festival offers visitors a chance to sink their teeth into 16-20 tons of corn. The corn is harvested the morning of the festival from the Delmonte Farm near Mendota.

Over the course of the weekend, 108 pounds of butter gets slathered on the freshly steamed corn. Don't forget the salt ... oh, and some dental floss!

Hot Sauce Universe, Shuga Beatz and Billy Galt and the Blues Deacons are just a few of the bands scheduled to play. The Gamma Phi Circus will also perform.

