GLT Datebook: Children's Home + Aid's Adopt-A-Family Makes The Season Brighter

Children's Home and Aid hopes to make this a Merry Christmas for local families with the annual Adopt-a-Family program.

For over 30 years, the Adopt-a-Family program has been providing families in need in the Twin Cities with a comprehensive program that provides families with household necessities, clothing, as well as a “wish list” item.

Last year, the Adopt-a-Family program assisted more than 150 families. This year, the need is greater, with 180 families and individuals on the list.

Donors to Adopt-a-Family are provided with a list of necessities for an individual or family. They then shop for the items on the list and deliver the items unwrapped to the Wrapping Center.

Not into shopping or just short on time this holiday season? You can make a donation and volunteer shoppers will shop for the items.

Volunteers are also needed to wrap the gifts and prepare them for delivery in time for the holidays.

To adopt an individual child or family, make a monetary gift or to volunteer, please contact Laura Cordero at (309) 827-0374 ext. 4275 or lcordero@childrenshomeandaid.org.

