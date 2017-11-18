 GLT Datebook: Children's Home + Aid's Adopt-A-Family Makes The Season Brighter | WGLT
Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Datebook: Children's Home + Aid's Adopt-A-Family Makes The Season Brighter

By 4 hours ago
  • Laura Cordero, left, and Judi Jacobs from Children's Home + Aid.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Laura Cordero, left, and Judi Jacobs from Children's Home + Aid.
    Laura Kennedy / WGLT
  • The Adopt-a-Family program helps families in central Illinois have a Merry Christmas.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The Adopt-a-Family program helps families in central Illinois have a Merry Christmas.
    Craig D. / Flickr via Creative Commons

Children's Home and Aid hopes to make this a Merry Christmas for local families with the annual Adopt-a-Family program.

  • For over 30 years, the Adopt-a-Family program has been providing families in need in the Twin Cities with a comprehensive program that provides families with household necessities, clothing, as well as a “wish list” item. 
  • Last year, the Adopt-a-Family program assisted more than 150 families. This year, the need is greater, with 180 families and individuals on the list.
  • Donors to Adopt-a-Family are provided with a list of necessities for an individual or family. They then shop for the items on the list and deliver the items unwrapped to the Wrapping Center. 
  • Not into shopping or just short on time this holiday season? You can make a donation and volunteer shoppers will shop for the items.
  • Volunteers are also needed to wrap the gifts and prepare them for delivery in time for the holidays. 
  • To adopt an individual child or family, make a monetary gift or to volunteer, please contact Laura Cordero at (309) 827-0374 ext. 4275 or lcordero@childrenshomeandaid.org.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Arts and Culture
Family and Children

Related Content

Festival Of Trees Sparkles As It Supports Kids

By Nov 15, 2017
Sara Gardner / The Baby Fold

You can find some original holiday decor this weekend, plus help kids and families in central Illinois at an annual event hosted by The Baby Fold.

GLT Datebook: Operation Santa Treats Overseas Military

By Nov 10, 2017
Jebb / Flickr via Creative Commons

Operation Santa is hard at work making sure active service members overseas have a merry Christmas.