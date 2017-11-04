 GLT Datebook: Childhood Inspiration Still Informs Artist | WGLT
Related Programs: 
GLT's Sound Ideas
GLT Datebook

GLT Datebook: Childhood Inspiration Still Informs Artist

By 6 minutes ago

Artist Gary Justis is showing a new collection of his work at the Ramp Arts Gallery in Bloomington.

  • The exhibition includes kinetic sculptures, photographs and video.
  • Entitled "Head On Horizon," the works draw on inspiration from his childhood, when he was fascinated by reflections and shadows along a wall caused by cars moving past his window.
  • Justus' kinetic sculptures involve movement, light, reflections...and inspiration.
  • Colored vessels are a part of the sculpture and with an arc of light are reflected on the wall next to the piece.  Justus sees this as an homage to a traditional still life. 
  • A video installation features morphing abstract mages coupled with atmospheric music. Justus feels this is the type of art would be very exciting and accessible to collectors, as we are so attuned to video images in our daily lives.

    WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Arts and Culture

Related Content

GLT Datebook: She Geeks Rise In New Production

By Oct 28, 2017
rwhannon / Flickr via Creative Commons

Following her sister's Dungeons and Dragons map leads a young woman on an epic voyage of discovery in the play "She Kills Monsters."

GLT's Psych Geeks Know What Scares You

By Oct 27, 2017
Clyde Robinson / Flicker via Creative Commons

What's your fearful pleasure? Brain-eating zombies? Vampires? Giant mutant bugs? Or how about that old standby: body cavity invading spiders?

He Hears Dead People

By Oct 31, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

You can keep your video games, your knitting, your gardening. Eric Vogel has a hobby that's not your everyday pastime. He records the voices of the dead.