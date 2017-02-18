Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook
GLT's Grow

GLT Datebook: Beyond The Books Celebrates 25th Anniversary

By 1 hour ago

This climbing wall at Evans Junior High is the result of a grant from Beyond the Books Educational Foundation.
Credit Beyond the Books Educational Foundation

Beyond the Books Educational Foundation was founded in 1992 to invite District 87 and Unit 5 educators to apply for grant money in order to fund innovative projects for their students.

  • The organization is celebrating 25 years of helping educators in the Twin Cities find fun new ways of reaching their students.
  • $549,455.86 has gone for 725 projects requested by Unit Five and District 87 over the past quarter of a century.  The Foundation hopes to hit the million dollar mark one day!
    Vickie Robertson (l) and Rhonda Massie are on the board of Beyond the Books.
    Credit Laura Kennedy / WGLT
  • The deadline for grant applications for this year is March 6th by 5 PM.  Winners will be announced in May.
  • Coming up Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 PM, it's Celebrate Learning, the Beyond the Books Foundation's event marking the last 25 years.  It takes place at Evans Junior High School in Bloomington, which just a few years ago was given grant money in order to build a rock climbing wall. 
Tags: 
Arts and Culture
Education and Schools
Unit 5
District 87

Related Content

GLT Datebook: New Partnership Aids Boys and Girls Club

By Feb 11, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

A new partnership in the Twin Cities aims to help the next generation by forging new bonds and friendships.

ParkLands Foundation Celebrates 50 Years

By Feb 8, 2017
ParkLands Foundation

For 50 years, the ParkLands Foundation has been preserving and protecting historic natural lands in the Mackinaw Valley, helping to sustain biological diversity of native plants and wildlife while providing pristine areas for recreation.

Minor Characters Ask The Big Questions In Existential Comedy

By Feb 16, 2017
Paul Dennhardt

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of a classic of existential comedy.  Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead debuts tomorrow at Illinois State University's Westoff Theater.  The play gives a view of Shakespeare's Hamlet from the perspective of two minor -- and somewhat dimwitted -- characters.  