GLT Datebook: Beyond The Books Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Beyond the Books Educational Foundation was founded in 1992 to invite District 87 and Unit 5 educators to apply for grant money in order to fund innovative projects for their students.
- The organization is celebrating 25 years of helping educators in the Twin Cities find fun new ways of reaching their students.
- $549,455.86 has gone for 725 projects requested by Unit Five and District 87 over the past quarter of a century. The Foundation hopes to hit the million dollar mark one day!
- The deadline for grant applications for this year is March 6th by 5 PM. Winners will be announced in May.
- Coming up Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 PM, it's Celebrate Learning, the Beyond the Books Foundation's event marking the last 25 years. It takes place at Evans Junior High School in Bloomington, which just a few years ago was given grant money in order to build a rock climbing wall.