GLT Datebook: Artist Gets Back To Nature

Artist Amy Wolfe keeps her eyes open when she's out for walks.  That's because there's always the chance she'll find something interesting to collect and add to her original art.

  • The Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland Community College is currently showing an exhibition of Wolfe's work, Steady As She Goes.
  • Wolfe uses found objects to create mixed media assemblages.
  • Her work includes twigs, bark and other natural items that she collects, plus some man made items.
  • Wolfe collects items on the bike trail, the local park and her own backyard to use in her art.
  • Creating art this way has helped Wolfe find balance for herself.
