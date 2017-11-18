GLT Datebook: Adopt-A-Family Makes The Season Brighter

Children's Home and Aid hopes to make this a Merry Christmas for local families with the annual Adopt-a-Family program.
- For over 30 years, the Adopt-a-Family program has been providing families in need in the Twin Cities with a comprehensive program that provides families with household necessities, clothing, as well as a “wish list” item.
- Last year, the Adopt-a-Family program assisted more than 150 families. This year, the need is greater, with 180 families and individuals on the list.
- Donors to Adopt-a-Family are provided with a list of necessities for an individual or family. They then shop for the items on the list and deliver the items unwrapped to the Wrapping Center.
- Not into shopping or just short on time this holiday season? You can make a donation and volunteer shoppers will shop for the items.
- Volunteers are also needed to wrap the gifts and prepare them for delivery in time for the holidays.
- To adopt an individual child or family, make a monetary gift or to volunteer, please contact Laura Cordero at 309-827-0374 ext. 4275 or lcordero@childrenshomeandaid.org.
WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.