GLT Colleague Jim Browne Passes Away

Longtime WGLT Morning Edition Host Jim Browne, 65, passed away Saturday morning around 6 a.m. in hospice at Advocate BroMenn. He died after a lengthy illness.

Browne had a 45 year career in broadcasting at several radio stations including WGLT and WJBC in Bloomington Normal.

Before his professional career, he began in radio at the age of 16 when he visited studios of a top 40 station in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin and then went home and built a pirate radio station in his basement. After military service in Germany during the Vietnam era with the Army Security Agency, later an arm of the NSA, Browne became an overnight Disc Jockey and News person.

During his time in Germany, one of Browne's duty stations was Spandau Prison. The sole occupant at that time was Nazi Rudolph Hess, who was serving a life sentence under the guard of multiple countries. During a GLT interview last year, Browne recalled talking with Russian soldiers about race relations.

"That was thorny," said Browne.

For decades, Browne was the voice many in the twin cities heard when they woke up. WJBC tried at one point to introduce overnight syndicated programming with Larry King, but public objection soon restored Browne to the air.

Listen to clips of Jim Browne on the air over the years.

Former WGLT News Director Willis Kern said at Browne's retirement last year that Jim was one of the most positive people you could ever hope to meet. He was unfailingly cheery and upbeat and a wonderful colleague. He will be missed.



Browne is survived by his wife Fran, two sons, a grandchild, and two siblings. No services are planned. Memorials can be made to the family.

Listen to GLT's Judy Valente talk with Jim Browne about his career. This interview was done last year as Browne stepped down from GLT.

