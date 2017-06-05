Girl On Life Support After Bloomington Collision

Police said no charges are warranted after a car hit a six-year-old Lincoln girl in Bloomington.
A six year old girl from Lincoln is on life support after being struck by a car in Bloomington.

Police say the collision happened on South Bunn Street Saturday afternoon. The girl had left her father's parked vehicle and tried to cross the street.

The dad was in the parking lot of a business across the street.

The girl was life-flighted to Peoria.

Officers interviewed the driver and witnesses at the scene and took the driver for mandatory testing following a serious injury accident.

Police say no criminal charges are warranted for the driver.
 

Crime

