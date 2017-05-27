Fresh Air Weekend: Aziz Ansari; Harry Styles And Dan Auerbach Go Solo; Pamela Paul

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Aziz Ansari On 'Master Of None' And How His Parents Feel About Acting: Now that the second season of his Netflix series is out, the comic is looking forward to some down time. "Forget season three of Master of None," he says. "I'm ... doing season 34 of Aziz Ansari."

Harry Styles And Dan Auerbach Strive For Authenticity On 2 New Solo Albums: Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews Styles' self-titled solo album, as well as Waiting on a Song, by Auerbach of The Black Keys. Tucker says the new albums "meet in a middle-ground of forced humility."

'Times' Book Review Editor Shares Her Love Of Reading In 'My Life With Bob': Pamela Paul of The New York Times talks about her own new book, which chronicles every book she's read since she was 17 years old. Even if a work isn't great, she refuses to brush it aside cavalierly.

