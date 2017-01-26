Free College Tuition Seen As Endpoint In General Assembly Plan

A Democratic Illinois legislator is calling for free tuition at state universities.

With Illinois’ pile of unpaid bills topping 10-billion dollars, Representative Will Guzzardi, from Chicago, acknowledges it’s not a short-term goal.

“But, I want that to be the guidestar, I want that to be the objective that we work toward. And this year, I want us to pass something that’s going to make college a little more affordable and reduce the burden of debt on working families,” Guzzardi said.

He declined to give any specifics on what that “something” might be.

But Guzzardi said Democrats have not been offering their own ideas in response to Governor Bruce Rauner’s. Until they do so, he says Democrats will be negotiating from a position of weakness.