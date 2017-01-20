Former RNC Delegates Converge In Central Illinois To Celebrate Trump’s Inaugural

Three Illinois’ delegates who shared a room at last year’s Republican National Convention furthered their friendship over Donald Trump on Friday.

The high costs of attending the convention in Cleveland last July could have been prohibitive for Stella Kozanecki, so she put out a call for bedfellows on Facebook.

She found two, Maria Hough and Lanna Logan. Over the course of convention week, the three women shared two hotel beds. They became fast friends.

Six months later, Kozanecki and her former roommates met at a central location -- the Neimerg’s Steakhouse in downstate Effingham -- to watch the inauguration.

The women said they considered attending Friday’s ceremony, but didn’t regret staying in Illinois after seeing the crowds at the National Mall.

“Look at all the people! See, if we were there we couldn’t have seen anything,” Hough said as they watched the ceremony on the restaurant’s TVs.

The three women wore Trump and GOP gear to the steakhouse. They burst into cheers when the President finished taking the oath of office. They nodded along as he delivered his inaugural address.

They even booked a hotel next door, so they could celebrate all day and walk home at night. This time they booked themselves more than one room.

