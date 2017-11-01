 Former ISU President Bowman To Lead Illinois Board of Higher Education | WGLT

Former ISU President Bowman To Lead Illinois Board of Higher Education

By 1 hour ago
  • Former Illinois State University President Al Bowman.
    Former Illinois State University President Al Bowman.
    Illinois State University

Former Illinois State University President Al Bowman has been appointed executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE).

Bowman served as ISU’s president from 2003-2013. At the IBHE, Bowman will lead an effort over the next several months to update its strategic plan.

IBHE Chair Tom Cross noted Bowman’s long history in Illinois higher education in a statement Wednesday announcing his appointment. That includes earning a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, and an undergraduate degree from Augustana College.

“Dr. Bowman’s strong commitment to excellence in undergraduate and graduate education, and to ensuring access to a high-quality education that is affordable and valued by Illinois’ citizens sets the right tone at a crucial time in the state’s higher education history,” Cross said. “Growing the reputation of Illinois colleges and universities as the first choice for a quality postsecondary education and the development of a world-class workforce will be the board’s No. 1 priority under Dr. Bowman’s leadership.”

Before becoming president at ISU, he served as provost and as a department chair.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Illinois State University
Illinois Board of Higher Education
Al Bowman

Related Content

ISU Doctoral Student Named Illinois Teacher Of The Year

By Oct 28, 2017
Illinois State Board of Education

An Illinois State University doctoral student has been named the 2018 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

ISU Research Explores Connection Between Autism, IT Careers

By Oct 12, 2017
Ryan Denham / WGLT

It’s no secret that more and more children are being diagnosed with autism. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about 1 in 68 children has autism spectrum disorder. That jumps to 1 in 42 for boys—almost five times more common than in girls.

$1M Gift Will Fund New ISU Scholarships For Students In Need

By Sep 20, 2017
Illinois State University

Illinois State University has received a $1 million gift to establish a scholarship program as part of the its newly public Redbirds Rising fundraising campaign.