Former ISU President Bowman To Lead Illinois Board of Higher Education

Former Illinois State University President Al Bowman has been appointed executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE).

Bowman served as ISU’s president from 2003-2013. At the IBHE, Bowman will lead an effort over the next several months to update its strategic plan.

IBHE Chair Tom Cross noted Bowman’s long history in Illinois higher education in a statement Wednesday announcing his appointment. That includes earning a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, and an undergraduate degree from Augustana College.

“Dr. Bowman’s strong commitment to excellence in undergraduate and graduate education, and to ensuring access to a high-quality education that is affordable and valued by Illinois’ citizens sets the right tone at a crucial time in the state’s higher education history,” Cross said. “Growing the reputation of Illinois colleges and universities as the first choice for a quality postsecondary education and the development of a world-class workforce will be the board’s No. 1 priority under Dr. Bowman’s leadership.”

Before becoming president at ISU, he served as provost and as a department chair.

