Former Coliseum Manager Under Investigation In Minnesota

The former executive-director of Bloomington's downtown Coliseum is under investigation for "financial impropriety" at his previous job managing a public facility in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Curtis Webb was fired by VenueWorks in October from his Bloomington job for using a company credit card for personal use, including the purchase of airline tickets.  He has pleaded "not-guilty" of felony theft.  Iowa based VenueWorks manages the facilities in both Bloomington and Bemidji.

Webb is scheduled to appear in McLean County Circuit Court February 23.

