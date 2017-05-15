Former BHS Spanish Teacher Pleads To Murder

A former Bloomington High School Spanish teacher has admitted to second degree murder.

30-year old Sarah Mellor stabbed her 31-year old husband Mark in the chest during a struggle at a Carlock area campground in October.



Sarah Mellor has been in the Woodford County Jail since then and resigned her teaching position while in custody.

Mellor will be sentenced July 18. The sentence could range from 20 years in prison down to time served and probation.

