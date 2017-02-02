Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Finding The Abstract In The Sky: Photographer/Pilot Goes Exploring

By 8 hours ago
Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Photographer Scott Rankin has for years been pursuing the mercurial beauty of the sky, snapping tens of thousands of still images.  A select group of those photos, plus video, are currently on display a the McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington.

Thin Deep Ribbon - photography of the sky is currently on view in the Armstrong Gallery at the McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington.  A professor of art at Illinois State University, Rankin has made a special study of the sky, photographing from the ground up or heading up in a plane for a closer view of his subject.

"The sky has always interested me," said Rankin, who is a pilot, as well. "Extraordinary things happen in the sky, especially in the Midwest.  Things happen very quickly.  I always have my camera with me." 

"They're architectural," said curator Claire Hedden of the magnificent towering and moody clouds in Rankin's photos. "There's landscapes, there's figures.  There's a little bit of everything."

The viewer can easily project on to these photos, seeing many things. "Sometimes it looks very deep, sometimes it looks totally flat," said Rankin. "Sometimes it's both at the same time.  And that's always fascinated me.  On some level, these are not pictures of clouds.  They literally are, but they're more fields of color and fields of shape.  And in that way, they're abstractions."

Tags: 
Arts and Culture
Illinois State University
McLean County Arts Center

Related Content

Digital Doubles May Blur Ethical Lines

By Jan 24, 2017
Woodle Wonderworks / Flickr via Creative Commons

A classic Star Wars villain made a return appearance in the most recent offering of the film series, Rogue One. While some fans were delighted, others were troubled.

Circus Route Books Reveal Details Under The Big Top

By Jan 27, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

Romances were often forbidden in the circus.  Harry Potter was a famous trapeze artist.  And circuses hated Texas.  These are some of the tidbits of circus history you'll find in a route book.

Bradley Students Delight In Game Design And Play

By Jan 27, 2017
David Forrest

Three Bradley University Students are getting into the business world a little early. They have designed a new game that will be published later this year.

It's called 'Dark Is the Night.' It's being funded by a Kickstarter campaign.