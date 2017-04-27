Eichhorn Killing Anniversary Brings Call For Leads

It has been four years since Bloomington resident Haleigh Eichhorn disappeared.

Her body was found in rural Stanford on May 7, 2013 ten days after she was last seen.

Bloomington Police Spokesman Elias Mendiola said the case remains active.

"We're still getting leads that are coming in here in 2017, four months into the year" said Mendiola.

Mendiola said investigators are still looking for input about the 26-year old Eichhorn.

"Any information is worth doing a phone call, making a contact. We are actively pursuing all leads.We would really like any information about the days and hours leading up to the death of Haleigh. It is important to bring those responsible for this crime to justice," said Mendiola.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 828-1111 and others can call Detectives Mathew Dick or John Heinlen at 434-2475.

