Eichhorn Killing Anniversary Brings Call For Leads

By 32 minutes ago

Haleigh Eichorn's body was found May 7, 2013 in rural Stanford.
Credit Bloomington Police Department

It has been four years since Bloomington resident Haleigh Eichhorn disappeared.

Her body was found in rural Stanford on May 7, 2013 ten days after she was last seen.

Bloomington Police Spokesman Elias Mendiola said the case remains active.

"We're still getting leads that are coming in here in 2017, four months into the year" said Mendiola.

Mendiola said investigators are still looking for input about the 26-year old Eichhorn.

"Any information is worth doing a phone call, making a contact. We are actively pursuing all leads.We would really like any information about the days and hours leading up to the death of Haleigh. It is important to bring those responsible for this crime to justice," said Mendiola.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 828-1111 and others can call Detectives Mathew Dick or John Heinlen at 434-2475.
 

Tags: 
Bloomington Police
Police and Courts

Related Content

Alleged Burglar Shot By Resident In Bloomington

By Apr 21, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Police said a woman whose home was broken into shot the intruder.

The incident happened about 1:32 a.m. Friday. Officers say a home alarm went off from the garage in the 700 block of South Clayton.

Does 'Hot Spot Policing' Work?

By Apr 20, 2017
GLT News

At a public forum last December sponsored by Black Lives Matter, several residents of the Bloomington's west side complained that their neighborhood is under a police microscope, with officers making unfair stops and arrests.

Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner says  he sends additional patrols to areas of the city that have a higher rate of incidents. 

The practice is a  common one known as "hot spot policing."  It is used by departments across America in cities both large and small to address high crime areas. But does hot spot policing work?

Bloomington Police Embrace Aspects Of Community Policing

By Apr 23, 2017
Christian Jaramillo / WGLT

The advocacy group Black Lives Matter BloNo has been asking the Bloomington Police Department to adopt "Community Policing" rather than what it characterizes as a "Broken Windows" approach to policing. Broken Windows theory argues that focusing on small crimes such as vandalism and toll-jumping helps create an atmosphere of order and lawfulness, which leads to less serious crimes being committed.
 