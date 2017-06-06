East Bloomington Shots Result In Leg Wound

By 3 hours ago

Crime scene tape.
Credit Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Another shooting in Bloomington, and another leg wound. Police don't believe the wound locations in each of the four shootings since April 28th is significant. 

The latest incident was Monday evening at Todd and Gettysburg drives.   Officers discovered a vehicle with a bullet hole and spent shell casings in the area, but have not yet made any arrests.Officers say the victim in that incident ended up walking to a nearby gas station on Hershey Road for help. The wounds to the 25 year old man were not life threatening.

Police have made an arrest in one of the four shootings.

