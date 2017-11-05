Durbin Backs Former Fundraiser In 13th Congressional District

Democratic congressional candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan on Saturday picked up the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democrat for whom she’s worked as a fundraiser in the past.

Londrigan’s campaign planned two appearances Saturday to tout the endorsement, in Springfield and Urbana. Londrigan is one of four Democrats vying to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in 2018.

In a statement Saturday, Durbin said Londrigan, of Springfield, is “committed to fighting for good-paying jobs, better lives for our kids and a health care system that works for everyone.”

“I was there when Betsy’s son Jack was sick and almost died,” Durbin said. “That experience gave Betsy firsthand knowledge of the importance of quality health care and the value of having health insurance. I know she will push for changes that strengthens our system—not for policies that would close rural hospitals, cost people their jobs and lead tens of thousands of people to lose their health insurance. Betsy will fight for working families and is the right candidate at the right time.”

Durbin’s endorsement was expected. Londrigan has worked as a fundraiser for the senior Illinois senator. She was also recently endorsed by EMILY’s List, an organization aimed at getting pro-choice Democratic women elected to office.

“I’m honored to have received the endorsement of our senator, Dick Durbin,” Londrigan said. “He works tirelessly to serve our state and I look forward to joining him in Washington to stand up for central Illinois. I will fight for access to quality healthcare, an affordable education system and job training programs and I am committed to protecting our jobs and growing our local economies.”

The sprawling 13th Congressional District includes portions of Bloomington-Normal and parts or all of 14 counties, stretching all the way to southern Illinois. Other Democrats vying in the March 20 primary are Erik Jones of Edwardsville, Jonathan Ebel from Champaign-Urbana, and David Gill of Bloomington.

