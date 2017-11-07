 Driver Killed In Late-Night Crash On Interstate 55 | WGLT

Driver Killed In Late-Night Crash On Interstate 55

By

A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday on Interstate 55 in southwest Bloomington.

The crash happened near mile marker 156 on northbound I-55, said McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis. The coroner's office was notified of the crash around 11:10 p.m., she said.

The 45-year-old driver (the vehicle's sole occupant) was killed, Davis said. An autopsy is set for Tuesday. The 45-year-old's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the coroner's office.

