Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Downtown Task Force Will 'Not Redo Efforts'

By 27 minutes ago

File photo of Main St. near Market St. in Downtown Bloomington.
Credit Staff / WGLT

The City of Bloomington Downtown Task Force, approved Monday evening by aldermen, will look at economic development, infrastructure, and more, according to the task force chair. Amelia Buragas, who also serves as Ward 1 Alderman, said during Sound Ideas that it's important to keep in mind what the task force will not do.

"What it is not going to do is redo efforts that have already been done," said Buragas. "So we have master plans in place. We have recommendations for what downtown needs to be truly successful and fully revitalized and an asset not only to our community but to our region."

Buragas said it's really more about priorities and strategy. The task force will look at those master plan recommendations and determine what can be accomplished now, in the mid-term and long term. As chair, she said she'll also work to bring in groups not represented on the task force."

"The Historic Preservation Commission. Obviously that is a huge and core part of our downtown is maintaining our historic properties and enhancing them further. That would be one group we intend to and will reach out to," said Buragas.

In addition to Buragas, two other council members are on the task force: Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy and Ward 9 Alderman Kim Bray. Other task force members include McLean County Board Member Carlo Robustelli whose district encompasses downtown; Justin Boyd who serves on the city's planning commission; Downtown Bloomington Association Executive Director Trisha Stiller, and 3 downtown property owners.

Mathy, who is also a downtown business owner expressed concern about infrastructure revitalization, citing the extensive work at the beginning of the Uptown Normal redevelopment which he said caused some business to close.

"So I want to make sure that we're very thoughtful and considerate and have a plan to communicate with building owners and business owners and work with them on how they can stay open during this period of time," said Mathy.

Mayor Tari Renner, who joined Buragas on Sound Ideas said he doubted the nature of the construction in Downtown would be as extensive or cause the same kind of long term disruption as in Uptown Normal. 

A first report is due August. 31 with a final report expected before the end of the year. Buragas said that she'd prefer all options in the various plans the task force would examine to be on the table as to not cut off discussion of the task force to not that the task forceshe'd like to the task force conversation to open ended as to not cut off any possibilities.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Related Content

City Discusses Transportation Commission, Approves Downtown Task Force

By & Student Reporter Kae Mason 18 hours ago
Staff / WGLT

Bloomington City Council members have signaled possible approval for a transportation commission. A final decision will come later this month.

A commission would give residents a bigger voice in traffic issues by creating or reviewing proposals, holding public hearings and discussing transportation issues with staff and the council.

Photos: Bloomington Council Members Sworn In

By May 2, 2017
Cristian Jaramillo

Newly elected and reelected Bloomington aldermen and mayor were officially seated after taking the oath of office, officiated by City Clerk Cherry Lawson. Those sworn in were elected in the April 4 municipal election. 

Route 66 Visitor Center Traffic Grows

By May 3, 2017
McLean County Museum of History

Route 66 Tourism grew by 50 percent in Bloomington last year.

That's according to attendance figures for the Cruisin' with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center in the McLean County Museum of History.