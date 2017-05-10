Discovery Recount Done In Normal Mayoral Race

A partial recount in the Normal Mayoral race did not suggest any big errors in the 11 vote win by Mayor Chris Koos.

Challenger Marc Tiritilli will have to decide whether there is anything in the recount or his examination of voter signatures that could convince a judge to order a full recount. His deadline to file suit in circuit court is May 25th.

As is usual in discovery recounts in the technology era, the result didn't change.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael says only one precinct had any change between the Election Day result and the recount. In that precinct a voting machine jam appeared to count a ballot twice for Marc Tiritilli.

Michael also says on one ballot an election judge made a minor procedural error by inking a number instead of an initial on the ballot. The judge did use the required red ink,



WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.