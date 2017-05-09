'Die In' Staged Against ACHA

Progressives in Bloomington Normal said they will not let the health care issue rest in peace.
Another in the rolling series of healthcare protests has happened in Bloomington.

Progressives held a "die-in" outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

Organizer Linda Unterman said GOP Congressman Ray LaHood and Rodney Davis claim that pre-existing conditions are coverable under the House Republican version of the American Health Care Act which would place people into high risk pools.

But, Unterman said that is a distinction without a difference from banning pre-existing conditions.

"I was in a high risk pool before I was eligible for Medicare. we were paying $60,000 dollars a year with a $10,000 deductible because I have Multiple Sclerosis. That kind of insurance is not affordable," said Unterman.

Unterman said there's not enough federal backing for the risk pools to reduce premiums.

"The estimates that I have seen are upwards of $200 billion to adequately fund the risk pool. And the amount that was added to the House bill was $8 billion," said Unterman.

Even though the House has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a Republican healthcare bill, Unterman said it is important to send a message to the Senate that the issue matters.
   

