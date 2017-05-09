'Die In' Staged Against ACHA

Another in the rolling series of healthcare protests has happened in Bloomington.

Progressives held a "die-in" outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

Organizer Linda Unterman said GOP Congressman Ray LaHood and Rodney Davis claim that pre-existing conditions are coverable under the House Republican version of the American Health Care Act which would place people into high risk pools.

But, Unterman said that is a distinction without a difference from banning pre-existing conditions.

"I was in a high risk pool before I was eligible for Medicare. we were paying $60,000 dollars a year with a $10,000 deductible because I have Multiple Sclerosis. That kind of insurance is not affordable," said Unterman.

Unterman said there's not enough federal backing for the risk pools to reduce premiums.

"The estimates that I have seen are upwards of $200 billion to adequately fund the risk pool. And the amount that was added to the House bill was $8 billion," said Unterman.

Even though the House has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a Republican healthcare bill, Unterman said it is important to send a message to the Senate that the issue matters.

