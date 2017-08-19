Denny's Doughnuts Jumps On Tina Fey's Sheet Cake Activism

A local bakery is heeding comedian Tina Fey’s advice to turn their angst about white supremacists into a love of sheet cakes. Yes, sheet cakes.

During an appearance on “Weekend Update” Thursday night on NBC, Fey responded to last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville. Instead of engaging in the streets with white supremacists, Fey had some less traditional advice.

"A lot of us are feeling anxious and are asking ourselves, 'What can I do? I'm just one person,' so I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business to support – maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run bakery – order a cake with the American flag on it, and just eat it,” Fey said.

Denny’s Doughnuts and Bakery responded with a Facebook post Friday announcing an American flag sheet cake special, going on sale Saturday morning.

“It's official. TOMORROW, these sheet cakes are only $7.95 each! Limited quantity. First come, first serve,” Denny’s said in its Facebook post. “We are excited to announce we will be donating #sheetcaking proceeds to Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal! This incredible organization empowers our local youth to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. See you all tomorrow!”

The post is going viral locally. It’s been shared hundreds of times and has drawn nearly 100 comments.

