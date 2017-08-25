 Democrat, GOP Leaders Reach School Funding Deal | WGLT

Democrat, GOP Leaders Reach School Funding Deal

By AP 24 minutes ago
  • Republican Bill Brady on the Senate floor.
    Courtesy / Sen. Brady's Office

Illinois' legislative leaders said Thursday they've reached a tentative agreement in the state's school funding fight, but details are still being worked out.

Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issued a statement saying there's "agreement in principle,'' but wording won't be released until "drafts have been reviewed." Democratic leaders Senate President John Cullerton and House Speaker Michael Madigan say in a statement that they've reached "agreement in concept.''

The four are expected to meet again in Springfield on Sunday, a day before the House convenes.

There's wide agreement that Illinois' 20-year-old school funding formula is unfair. But Democrats and Republicans have disagreed over fixes. The budget legislators approved last month over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's objections requires a new formula for schools to get state money this year.

Tags: 
State Budget
School Funding
Governor Bruce Rauner

