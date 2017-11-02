A Davis Mansion Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Of course, Thanksgiving was not always the way it is today.The David Davis Mansion in Bloomington is offering a portrait of the holiday more than a century ago in a living history performance Saturday. Jeff Saulsbery is the site manager for the David Davis Mansion. The event “Bountiful Feast” recreates Thanksgiving in the 1870s. Volunteers will portray servants and guests having Thanksgiving Dinner.

In this interview with GLT’s Charlie Schlenker, Davis Mansion Jeff Saulsbery said the1870s were the early years of what we now think of as a traditional Thanksgiving.

Listen to the entire interview with Jeff Saulsbery, Site Director of the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.

