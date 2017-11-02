 A Davis Mansion Thanksgiving | WGLT
A Davis Mansion Thanksgiving

By 31 minutes ago
  • Taking tea at the David Davis Mansion
    Taking tea at the David Davis Mansion
    Davis Mansion Historic Site

Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Of course, Thanksgiving was not always the way it is today.The David Davis Mansion in Bloomington is offering a portrait of the holiday more than a century ago in a living history performance Saturday.  Jeff Saulsbery is the site manager for the David Davis Mansion. The event “Bountiful Feast” recreates Thanksgiving in the 1870s. Volunteers will portray servants and guests having Thanksgiving Dinner.

