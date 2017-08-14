 Davis, LaHood Speak Out On Charlottesville Violence | WGLT

Davis, LaHood Speak Out On Charlottesville Violence

  • Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., meets with Dina Hashash, left, and Lawrence Zhao, right, both winners of the 25th Annual ExploraVision competition, sponsored by Toshiba and administered by the National Science Teachers Association on Capitol Hill in June.
    Kevin Wolf / AP Images for Toshiba

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says he was satisfied with President Donald Trump’s original comments about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

But the Taylorville Republican said he’s glad the president expanded his remarks Monday, specifically condemning the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“And that’s where we have to come together as Americans and stop this hateful vitriol, stop this hateful rhetoric, that’s become part our political discourse. What we saw in Charlottesville should not be something we see anywhere else. And we’ve got to stand together as Americans to make that happen," Davis said.

Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville echoed Davis’ remarks. The two downstate Republicans spoke Monday afternoon, as they toured the Hudson Technologies plant in Champaign.

Meanwhile, Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, issued a statement on Charlottesville.

"Hate and bigotry have no place in any of our communities across America. The senseless acts of violence out of Charlottesville today should be condemned in every sense of the word. My prayers go out to the victims of today's awful attack and it is my hope that our country can come together to heal any sense of division we may have," LaHood said on Facebook.

