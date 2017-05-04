Davis And LaHood Vote For Obamacare Repeal

By GLT Correspondent Hanna Gutmann 48 minutes ago

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has consistently opposed the Affordable Care Act, calling it a program designed to fail. (Davis pictured in March during a visit to GLT.
Credit Staff / WGLT

Both Central Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis voted for the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

This is not a complete repeal of Obamacare. But, Congressman Davis said it fixes health care to provide more affordable choices and more accessibility.

Davis said it will cover pre-existing conditions affordably.

"We think these are better policies in most counties in Illinois you have one choice, maybe two. That's not accessibility. And many of those choices come with premiums that are upwards of $13,000 or $14,000 per year with $6,000 deductibles," said Davis.

The House voted without a Congressional Budget Office assessment of how much this will cost and how it will effect the number of people that have coverage. The Senate is expected to create a substantially different bill.

