Dan Brady Named To New House Leadership Post

Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin has picked State Representative Dan Brady of Normal for his leadership team.

Brady will serve as Deputy Leader in the Republican Caucus this year and next.

Durkin said Brady is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced members of the General Assembly.

"He is a fierce advocate for communities in his district both large and small, and a coalition builder," said Durkin.

Brady has served as Caucus Chair and Assistant Republican Leader in previous General Assemblies.

Last week, Senate GOP Leader Christine Radogno announced she had selected Bloomington State Senator Bill Brady as Deputy leader in the Senate.

