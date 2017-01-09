Cullerton Frames Grand Bargain In Senate: House Silent On Budget

The Illinois Senate has moved legislation to the floor that would address the long-running state budget stalemate.

The Assignments Committee has approved eight measures that include an increase in the income tax rate to 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent.

Other bills would allow borrowing to pay off an $11 billion backlog of overdue bills, increase the minimum wage, expand legalized gambling, consolidate local governments, pay Chicago teachers' portion of their pensions and enact changes to state employees' pensions to save the state money.

The state Senate planned to vote on at least some of the provisions Monday afternoon. But with only less than two days remaining in the current session, there's no chance they could advance to the House.

The state Senate hopes to send a message that there's bipartisan agreement to end the spending standoff between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature.



