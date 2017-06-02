Cullerton Blasts Rauner, House GOP

The Senate actually passed a budget before the legislative session ended on May 31, but Republicans and Gov. Rauner did not support the package. It’s now been more than 700 days Illinois has gone without a budget, and it’s having a serious effect on the finances in our state.



More than $14 billion dollars in unpaid bills, layoffs at state universities, social service workers not receiving paychecks, and most recently the ratings agencies Standard and Poor’s, and Moody’s downgraded Illinois to just above junk status. It’s the lowest rating ever for a U.S. state. Senate President John Cullerton joins the Morning Shift.



