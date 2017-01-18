Cubs Trophy Tour Hits The Twin Cities

Chicago Cubs fans of all ages are getting the chance to see the World Series trophy in Central Illinois. Mayors of both Bloomington and Normal officially named January 18, 2017 Chicago Cubs Day.

The Cubs Trophy Tour presented by State Farm made a stop at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center Wednesday morning.

ISU Senior Ashley Jerman was the first fan in line for a picture with the trophy. Jerman arrived at the Shirk Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, well before many people even went to sleep.

But, Jerman wasn't alone for her photo because she wanted to share the moment with her great-grandfather.

"He lived and died for the Cubs and his goal and dream was to be able to witness a Cubs World Series," said Jerman. "Unfortunately, he passed away a few months prior to that. So, I decided there wasn't a better way to celebrate his life than bringing a little picture of him to be here with the trophy."

Jerman said she was in Wrigleyville the night the Cubs won the World Series and will never forget the celebration.

Peoria resident Mark Hill has been a fan for over 80 years and said the wait for a winning team was well worth it.

Hill said it was great to have the trophy tour close to home.

"My daughter made all the arrangements to get me down here from Peoria and it's really been a great thing," said Hill. "My grandson is here to help take care of me and it has just been great."

Hill hopes the Cubs will win it all again next season.

The trophy will travel to Illinois State's Redbird Arena for a photo session from 2-3:30 p.m.

The next stop for the trophy tour will be in Eureka on Saturday. Hometown player and World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will be honored at the event.