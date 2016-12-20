County Board Votes Against Time Change, Approves Rivian Tax Break

The McLean County Board will keep their monthly meetings scheduled at 9 a.m. despite multiple board members voting against it.

District Nine Representative Erik Rankin said board members received a large number of phone calls and emails from constituents concerned about the meeting time.

Rankin also said he doesn't understand why some board members considered moving to 7 p.m. a "family time" issue when all but one committee meeting still takes place after 4:30 p.m.

"A lot of individuals here didn't want to change their time because they like meeting at 9 a.m. We heard from the community. They thought differently and so now we're at an impasse," said Rankin. "What is government supposed to do? Represent the will of the people. I don't think that was done today."

The proposal was shut down in a 12-7 vote. Rankin said he hopes discussion on the meeting time will come up again in the future in order to be more accessible to constituents.

Board Chairman John McIntyre said the Board received a letter last month focused on meeting time and public speaking rules. McIntyre said even though the meeting time wasn't changed, he wants to make information available in every way possible.

"We definitely don't want to limit someone's possibility of being on this board because we want to encourage good government, good participation, and great communication with all of the people we represent," said McIntyre.

The Board also became the latest local taxing body to approve Rivian Automotive's tax incentive package. Board members and residents spoke about the positive future opportunities the company can bring to the community.

Rankin said approving the incentive was a "no-brainer" because Rivian has so much potential.

"McLean County is really out nothing if it doesn't work, but we stand to gain a ton fiscally and psychologically for our community if Rivian is successful. It can be a great thing," said Rankin.

McIntyre said Rivian can contribute to a need the community has with the loss of Mitsubishi.

"They have been very good in working with us and our staff in the County level, and the Town of Normal, and the other tax body organizations that are involved with this to come up with a good plan. I think it's good for all of us involved," said McIntyre.