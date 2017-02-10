Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office said it is taking another look at the murder conviction of a man who said he was tortured by Chicago cops. After his 1997 arrest in a double-murder case, Jaime Hauad claimed the police beat him and threatened -- if he didn’t confess -- to cut off his toes. In December, an Illinois appellate panel asked Foxx’s office to re-examine the conviction.
Cook County State's Attorney Reexamining Double-Murder Conviction
By Chip Mitchell • 7 hours ago
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office said it is taking another look at the murder conviction of a man who said he was tortured by Chicago cops. After his 1997 arrest in a double-murder case, Jaime Hauad claimed the police beat him and threatened -- if he didn’t confess -- to cut off his toes. In December, an Illinois appellate panel asked Foxx’s office to re-examine the conviction.