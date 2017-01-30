Congressman Davis Eludes Protestors

Protestors at the Central Illinois Regional Airport say Congressman Rodney Davis ducked them as he med with reporters before flying back to Washington.

WGLT was not notified of Davis's news conference announcing his sponsorship of a measure to continue requirements for insurers to cover pre-existing conditions.

But, in a WGLT interview from November Davis said he supported the continuation of insurance when people switch policies, even if they are or have been ill.

"My Wife is a cancer survivor. We have to, as a country, find a way to cove pre-existing conditions so that families don't have to file medical bankruptcy so that one of their family members survives," said David.

Protestor Janet Guaderrama of the group Voices of Reason said she approves of that provision, but worries another element of the Affordable Care Act could disappear in a Republican party repeal of the law.

"My son had an injury to his brain and would not have been covered. Because of the Affordable Care Act, we were able to keep him on our insurance until he was 26," said Guaderrama.

From the November interview, Davis also said there are problems with the cost of Obamacare and the premium increases that are pinching the middle class.

"There are 31 million Americans right now that are still uncovered or who can't afford to use the policies they have. That is not a solution to the problems that existed before Obamacare," said Davis.

Guaderrama also said she hopes whenever Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act there will be a simultaneous replacement with the GOP version.

Davis has, in the past, refused to enlarge on possible legislative elements of the repeal or change of Obamacare.