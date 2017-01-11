Coliseum Name Revealed Soon, Aiming To Break Even

The arena that's not being called U.S. Cellular Coliseum may have a new name soon.

"U.S. Cellular's contract ended, and they're no longer in this market so they are not going to renew their contract. We're working hard to get a new title sponsor and hopefully we'll have an announcement soon," said Lynn Cannon, on the job as the coliseum's executive director since Dec. 1.

Cannon replaces Curtis Webb who was fired for cause by coliseum manager VenuWorks. Webb is facing theft charges. During a Sound Ideas interview in July 2016, Webb said 14 companies had been targeted and was expecting to make announcement in October. GLT reported October 14 that Webb was fired by VenuWorks after the company discovered personal charges on a company credit card. Cannon expects a "very local company" to be the naming sponsor.

"We're hoping to have something wrapped up before the end of January," said Cannon during a Sound Ideas interview. She said naming rights could involved a five to 10 year contract at around $200,000 per year. The money raised would help the Coliseum's bottom line. Cannon said "in any businsses you want to break even, at the very minimum." The City of Bloomington transferred $1.4 million dollars to the coliseum in fiscal year 2016.

"We will always focus on driving revenue higher and bringing expenses down," said Cannon. "we're going to continue to do the right thing for the city and the venue to make sure we bring the right events to our city."

Cannon said when looking around the country, a city owned or subsidized public assembly facility is not unusual. She said looking for a facility such as public events facility is one of the things people look at when choosing to move to a community.

Cannon moved to Bloomington from Chicago to manage the coliseum after managing the IMAX Theater on Navy Pier and helping to manage the United Center.