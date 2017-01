U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington lost $674,000 in operations in the last seven months. That's according to new operator Venuworks.

Red ink had been expected for some time.

When Venuworks took over from Central Illinois Arena Management, the firm noted that CIAM had done little to fill out bookings after it became clear its contract would not be renewed.



The operating loss for FY 2016 was a half million dollars, or about $174,000 less than the new deficit.