City Council To See FY 2017 Projections, Discuss Police And Fire Pensions

Bloomington City Council members will see a presentation on the status of FY 2017 during the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night.

City Finance Director Patti-Lynn Silva will also talk about what the city can expect with budget balances when the fiscal year ends on April 30.

Later in the meeting, the Council will see a presentation on police and fire pensions. The city is projected to fully fund the obligations by 2041. Bloomington could possibly see $87 million in interest earnings through fiscal year 2043.

The Council will also see VenuWorks' Mid-Year Review of the Bloomington Coliseum.

Additionally, City Manager David Hales will have a presentation on creating a traffic advisory committee.