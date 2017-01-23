City Council Approves Community House

By 1 hour ago

Protesters stood up with small signs opposing the community house lease during the city council meeting Monday night.
Credit Mike Miletich / WGLT

A large group of West Bloomington residents are upset with the City Council's decision to unanimously approve a lease from Mid-Central Community Action for the property at 828 W. Jefferson Street to serve as a community house.

The property started controversy across the city when it was originally proposed as a police substation.

Over 40 residents signed up to express their concerns during the meeting's public comment session. 

Henry Dick was one of only 10 residents that were allowed to speak before the session ended. Dick said the city needs to find a different response to crime rates than adding more police. 

"Police know how to police. Community organizers know how to organize a community," said Dick. "If you have a lease with the police station, it's going to be a substation." 

Dick said even though the community came out to oppose the decision, council members didn't hear the message. 

Mayor Tari Renner said he hopes people will see the West Jefferson Community House as a great asset to the community. Renner also said he wants protesters to stay involved in the discussion in order to create a better neighborhood. 

The property at 828 W. Jefferson Street.
Credit Christian Jaramillo / WGLT

Renner added he would like to see an advisory board of citizens created for the community house.

Alderman Joni Painter said she can't ignore that crime is a salient issue in the West Bloomington area.

Painter said approving the lease was only one piece in the puzzle of improving citizen relations with police.

"We all have to listen, and listen very closely, to the complaints of the citizens in the community when they come up," said Painter. "If we don't, we're going to have problems that will be immeasurably worse."

West Bloomington resident Louis Goseland said the council isn't willing to look at the root of the problems that play out in some of the neighborhoods. He said it was wrong to approve the increase of police that already harass people that live there.

Police Chief Brendan Heffner pointed out that he never said the community house will add more officers to the neighborhood.

Community House-Police Substation
Bloomington Police
Politics and Government
Police and Courts
Social Justice

