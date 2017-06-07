Christopher Wray Is Trump's Nominee To Be The New FBI Director

President Trump says he has chosen Christopher Wray, who worked in the Justice Department during President George W. Bush's administration, to head the FBI.

The president made the announcement via Twitter, writing Wednesday morning, "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow."

Wray has been in private practice for the past 12 years, working in litigation at the King & Spalding law firm. From 2003 to 2005, he was the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, working under both Alberto Gonzales and John Ashcroft, as well as former FBI Director James Comey , who was then the deputy attorney general.

From 1997 to 2001, Wray served as an assistant U.S. attorney in north Georgia. In May of 2001, he became an associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice, according to his biography at King & Spalding.

