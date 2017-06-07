Morning Shift talks with Chris Kennedy about his platform and his critiques of both Governor Rauner and his Democratic opponents. Kennedy also said that the AFL-CIO's endorsement of billionaire entrepreneur J.B. Pritzker in the governor’s race is “ridiculous,” “absurd” and similar to “the Christian right’s endorsement of Donald Trump a couple of years ago.”
Chris Kennedy On Why He Should Be Governor Of Illinois
