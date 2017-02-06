Chicago State Aims To Open Second Campus Despite Low Enrollment, Struggles

Illinois’ budget stalemate has public universities worried about their future. One school hit particularly hard is Chicago State University. Enrollment is way down and staff have lost their jobs. But an investigation from the Chicago Tribune shows the school still pursued ambitions of growth, working toward opening a second campus on the city’s West Side. And taxpayers footed the bill for some of that planning. Morning Shift talks to the Tribune's Higher Education reporter Dawn Rhodes, co-writer of the story.



