Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool Takes Your Questions

The long-running war over education funding between the Rauner administration and the Chicago Public Schools ramped up Tuesday afternoon when the Chicago School Board, acting on behalf of CPS families, sued the Republican governor, alleging the state’s system of funding teacher pensions is discriminatory. The suit hinges on the fact that CPS makes up roughly 20 percent of the state’s school children but only receives 15 percent of the state’s education funding. In a statement, the Rauner administration said it was still reviewing the lawsuit.

The district recently announced various cost-saving measures, including furlough days and a spending freeze, that it will be forced to put into effect if the state does not provide $215 million in funding. Morning Shift talks to Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool about the state of school funding in Illinois and takes calls from listeners.

