Chestnut Health Announces Major Expansion

Chestnut Health Systems is making a major change on the west side of Bloomington.

Chief Executive Officer Russell Hagen said there will be a dramatically expanded medical clinic at the Chestnut Family Health Center.

The clinic will relocate from crowded temporary facilities at 720 W. Chestnut Street to a completely remodeled 25,000 square foot building down the street at 702 W. Chestnut Street.

The new location for the Chestnut Family Health Center has been the site of a chemical dependency treatment program for adults for many years. Hagan said those services will be moved to Chestnut's facility on Martin Luther King Drive in Bloomington.

Hagen hopes the medical home will offer integrated medical and behavioral health services to the most medically-underserved area of the Twin Cities.

Chief Operating Officer Alan Sender said the expansion will allow more clients to be served in the mental health and detoxification crisis stabilization program. Sender said the program will have room for eight additional beds to have a total of 22.

Sender also said Chestnut's adolescent inpatient substance abuse program will move to the Maryville facility in Madison County.

The remodeling project could be completed by the end of 2017.