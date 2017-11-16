 Chestnut Board Chooses New CEO | WGLT

Chestnut Board Chooses New CEO

Chestnut Health Systems has chosen its new CEO.  

Dave Sharar
Current Chief Clinical Officer Dave Sharar will take over as CEO on Jan. 7 when Russ Hagen retires after several decades with the not-for-profit health agency.

Sharar also has a long tenure at Chestnut. A statement from board Chair Judy Smithson indicates Sharar's experience in many of the lines of business and the leadership skills he has exhibited over 29 years are valued.

Chestnut is a diverse human services organization that operates in 150 countries. It has substance use disorder, mental health, consumer credit, and employee assistance programs as well as a research arm.

Chestnut also operates two federally qualified health centers in Bloomington and Madison County.

