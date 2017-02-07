Central Illinois Broadcasting Veteran Dies

Bloomington-Normal broadcasting pioneer Don Newberg has died.

He was one of the early hosts of Problems and Solutions on Bloomington station WJBC. That program is believed to be the first call-in show among U-S radio stations when it debuted in the 1950s.

Newberg later went on to become the station's news director, and an executive within the corporate organization that owned the station, moving in the 1970's to Tennessee. He returned later to manage the operation's country station.

Newberg interviewed many famous citizens who visited Bloomington-Normal, including civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who visited Illinois Wesleyan University twice during the 1960s.